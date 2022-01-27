Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Collins crushes Swiatek to set up Barty final Collins, ranked 30 in the world, made a lighting start on Rod Laver Arena and raced into a 4-0 lead before sweeping the match in straight sets. Reuters 27 January, 2022 17:15 IST American Danielle Collins stunned Poland's Iga Swiatek to reach her maiden Australian Open final on Thursday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 27 January, 2022 17:15 IST American Danielle Collins stunned Poland's Iga Swiatek with a commanding 6-4, 6-1 victory to reach the Australian Open final on Thursday where she will face local favourite Ash Barty.Collins, ranked 30 in the world, made a lighting start on Rod Laver Arena and raced into a 4-0 lead.Seventh seed Swiatek responded to claw back some of the damage but 28-year-old Collins held firm to close out the set.READ: Australian Open: Barty unlocks Keys to reach maiden final It was a repeat show in the second set as a dominant Collins again roared into a 4-0 lead.This time there was no counter-attack by 2020 French Open champion Swiatek as Collins, showing no nerves as her first Grand Slam final loomed, wrapped up victory on her second match point in 78 minutes. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :