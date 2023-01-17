Tennis

Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka extends streak with 1st-round win

The fifth-seeded Sabalenka, who won the Adelaide International title in the first week of the year, hit 29 winners to her opponent’s seven as she won her fifth consecutive match.

17 January, 2023 09:12 IST
Aryna Sabalenka plays a forehand return to Tereza Martincova during their first-round match at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2023. 

Aryna Sabalenka plays a forehand return to Tereza Martincova during their first-round match at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AP

MELBOURNE

Aryna Sabalenka maintained her unbeaten start to the year when she beat Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

Also Read | Australian Open 2023: Andrey Rublev beats Dominic Thiem in 1st round

“It wasn’t that easy, I’m super-happy to start with the win,” said Sabalenka, who will play American Shelby Rogers in the second round. “I have to work on my mindset and stay calm and not get too upset when I make mistakes. I really believe this is the only thing missing in my game.”

Sabalenka, who has yet to win a Grand Slam singles title, hasn’t made it past the fourth round at the Australian Open in five previous visits.

