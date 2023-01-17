Australian Open 2023: Extreme heat interrupts play

Play resumed on outside courts at the Australian Open Tuesday following a three-hour delay after matches were suspended due to extreme heat.

With players sweltering in 36 Celsius (96.8 Fahrenheit) temperatures, the tournament’s five-part heat stress scale hit five.

The scale measures four climate factors - radiant heat (strength of the sun), air temperature in the shade, relative humidity and wind speed.

The lowest level reading is one and the highest five, at which point play is suspended and the roofs are closed on its three main stadiums -- Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena.

Organisers said conditions had improved and play was set to resume at 5pm (0600 GMT).