Australian Open 2023: Extreme heat interrupts play

With players sweltering in 36 Celsius (96.8 Fahrenheit) temperatures, the tournament’s five-part heat stress scale hit five.

Melbourne 17 January, 2023 11:53 IST
Heat policy message is displayed on the big screen as play is suspended on the outside courts due to high temperatures at the Melbourne Park on January 17, 2023.

Heat policy message is displayed on the big screen as play is suspended on the outside courts due to high temperatures at the Melbourne Park on January 17, 2023.

Play resumed on outside courts at the Australian Open Tuesday following a three-hour delay after matches were suspended due to extreme heat.

The scale measures four climate factors - radiant heat (strength of the sun), air temperature in the shade, relative humidity and wind speed.

The lowest level reading is one and the highest five, at which point play is suspended and the roofs are closed on its three main stadiums -- Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena.

Organisers said conditions had improved and play was set to resume at 5pm (0600 GMT).

