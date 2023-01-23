Australian Open 2023, January 24 schedule: Rybakina vs Ostapenko, Pegula faces Azarenka in quarterfinals

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina takes on former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Tuesday.

In men’s singles, 18th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov faces 29th-seeded American Sebastian Korda in the last-eight fixture.

Here’s the list of all quarterfinal fixtures for day nine of the 2023 Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Women’s Singles - [22] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [17] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) - Not before 7AM IST

Men’s Singles - [18] Karen Khachanov (RUS) vs [29] Sebastian Korda (USA) - Not before 8:30AM IST

Women’s Singles - [3] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs [24] Victoria Azarenka (BLR) - 1:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE)