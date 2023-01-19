Tennis

Australian Open 2023: Eighth seed Fritz out of Melbourne to tearful wildcard Popyrin

The American Fritz, who had a breakthrough year in 2022 with titles at Indian Wells, Tokyo and Eastbourne, fell in five gruelling sets at a partisan John Cain Arena.

AFP
Melbourne 19 January, 2023 14:33 IST
Melbourne 19 January, 2023 14:33 IST
Taylor Fritz of the United States looks dejected after losing the round two singles match against Alexei Popyrin of Australia during day four of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Taylor Fritz of the United States looks dejected after losing the round two singles match against Alexei Popyrin of Australia during day four of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The American Fritz, who had a breakthrough year in 2022 with titles at Indian Wells, Tokyo and Eastbourne, fell in five gruelling sets at a partisan John Cain Arena.

Eighth seed Taylor Fritz became the latest top name to tumble out of the Australian Open on Thursday, ousted in round two by wildcard local hope Alex Popyrin who was in tears at the end.

The American Fritz, who had a breakthrough year in 2022 with titles at Indian Wells, Tokyo and Eastbourne, fell in five gruelling sets at a partisan John Cain Arena.

Also Read
Second seed Casper Ruud out of Australian Open 2023 after loss to Brooksby

Australia’s Popyrin prevailed 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-2.

The opening Grand Slam of the year has now lost three of its top 10 seeds before the third round, with Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud also crashing out early.

“This is a dream and I don’t want to wake up at all,” said Popyrin, who equalled his best Grand Slam result and was reduced to tears by the crowd chanting his name.

“Pre-season I put my head down and worked as hard as I possibly could... I’m going to keep working. I love this feeling and I want more of this feeling.”

Fritz, who helped spearhead the US to the United Cup title leading into the Australian Open, had never before lost at Melbourne Park to a player ranked as low as number 113 Popyrin.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us