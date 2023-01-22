Tennis

Australian Open: Tsitsipas bets Sinner in five-set thriller to reach quarterfinals



Reuters
22 January, 2023 18:05 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3 in the Australian Open fourth round on Sunday.





Stefanos Tsitsipas found another gear when it counted to fend off Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller and reach the Australian Open quarterfinals in a rare win for the high seeds on Sunday.

A year after dumping Sinner out in the quarters at Melbourne Park, third seed Tsitsipas crushed the Italian’s hopes of a great escape as he held firm to complete a 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3 victory at a heaving Rod Laver Arena.

With the Greek dominated for two sets as Sinner roared back into the match, Tsitsipas captured the decisive break in the sixth game of the decider before sealing it in style with a cross-court forehand winner.

The three-times Australian Open semi-finalist will meet unseeded 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka for a place in the semifinals.

