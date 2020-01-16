Tennis Tennis Alex de Minaur out of Australian Open due to abdominal tear World number 21 Alex de Minaur will miss the Australian Open due to an abdominal injury due to which he had to withdraw from the Adelaide International. PTI 16 January, 2020 13:56 IST Australian Alex de Minaur revealed that its four-centimetre grade two tear in his abdomen. - Getty Images PTI 16 January, 2020 13:56 IST A devastated Alex de Minaur withdrew from the Australian Open Thursday with an abdominal tear, describing it as "really serious".The world number 21 and Australia’s top player pulled out of the Adelaide International with the same problem and has not been able to recover for his home Grand Slam."It’s not great. Not going to lie. Obviously it’s a week of the calendar that I really look forward to and put in all the hard work for, so it’s pretty devastating to miss out on my home Slam," he said."I wanted to go out there and play, even though I’ve got a four-centimetre grade two tear. So it’s not a joke -- it’s something really serious."Getting out of bed hurts, everyday activity it hurts," he added.De Minaur helped Australia to the semifinals at the ATP Cup earlier this month, winning two of his four singles matches and pushing world number one Rafael Nadal hard in an engrossing three-setter.The 20-year-old had a breakout year in 2019, winning titles at Zhuhai, Atlanta and Sydney, to move ahead of Nick Kyrgios as Australia’s top player. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.