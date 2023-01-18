Tennis

Australian Open 2023: In-form Pegula beats Sasnovich powers into third round

Pegula was part of victorious US team at the United Cup two weeks ago where she beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Melbourne 18 January, 2023 11:47 IST
Pegula also beat Sasnovic, of Belarus, in straight sets at the same stage of last year’s US Open in the pair’s only previous meeting.

Pegula also beat Sasnovic, of Belarus, in straight sets at the same stage of last year's US Open in the pair's only previous meeting.

World number three Jessica Pegula eased into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday with a straight-sets win.

Serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set, she was broken by world number 38 Aliaksandra Sasnovich who forced it to a tiebreak.

But that was Pegula’s only blip as she got over the line on her second match point to win 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in 1hr 31min on Rod Laver Arena

The in-form Pegula has reached the quarter-finals on her last two visits to Melbourne Park and is aiming to go deeper this year.

“That’s the plan,” she said. “You want to take it one match at a time but you want to have those big goals.”

“These few weeks that’s my main priority, but it’s tough out there,” she said of going to the latter stages at Melbourne Park.

Pegula also beat Sasnovic, of Belarus, in straight sets at the same stage of last year’s US Open in the pair’s only previous meeting. She will face either Australian Olivia Gadecki or Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the third round.

