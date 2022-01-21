Australian Open: Krejcikova, Badosa and Azarenka win respective matches to reach fourth round

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova fought back from going a set behind to hand Jelena Ostapenko a 2-6 6-4 6-4 defeat and advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday.

The Czech, seeded number four, clawed her way back from a set and a break down midway through the second set to see off the 2017 French Open winner.

"Tody's match was really tough, really difficult. I had to really dig deep to get this win," said Krejcikova.

"I'm really pleased about it and also proud of myself. I'm never going to leave without a fight and I'm really happy that I'm able to show that on the court."

Paula Badosa fended off a Marta Kostyuk comeback in an engrossing baseline battle to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time with a 6-2 5-7 6-4 victory on Friday.

The in-form world number six looked to be cruising at a set and break up on Margaret Court Arena when her talented 19-year-old Ukrainian opponent found her range and clawed her way back into the contest.

The pair traded ferocious stroke for ferocious stroke from the back of the court but Kostyuk's accuracy betrayed her at key moments in the third set and Badosa finally got the job on her fifth match point after more than two hours on court.

Victoria Azarenka dismantled 15th seed Elina Svitolina 6-0 6-2 on Friday to storm into the Australian Open fourth round showing glimpses of the form that earned her back-to-back Melbourne Park titles, but the 32-year-old said she will not get carried away.

"When you look in the past, which I don't like to do, your memory is a bit distorted. Maybe you want to remember something, you want to forget the other," the former number one, who came with her son Leo to the news conference, said.

"I try to take it day by day. That mentality, to stay in the present, continue to do what I can in the moment, that's been helping me more rather than comparing.