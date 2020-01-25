Australian Open: Bopanna-Nadiia pair progresses to mixed doubles second round

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok moved into the mixed doubles second round at the Australian Open, here on Saturday.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair beat Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraiune and Austin Krajicek from USA 7-5 4-6 10-6 in one hour and 15 minutes.

They will next take on American Nicole Melichar and Brazilian Bruno Soares.

Bopanna was supposed to pair up with compatriot Sania Mirza but the latter pulled out due to a calf injury.

Veteran Leander Paes is also competing in the mixed doubles with Jelena Ostapenko.