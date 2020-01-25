Tennis

Australian Open: Bopanna-Nadiia pair progresses to mixed doubles second round

The Indo-Ukrainian pair beat Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraiune and Austin Krajicek from USA 7-5 4-6 10-6 in one hour and 15 minutes.

PTI
MELBOURNE 25 January, 2020 19:37 IST
Rohan Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna (right) and Nadiia Kichenok plan a point during their mixed doubles match at the Australian Open   -  Getty Images

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok moved into the mixed doubles second round at the Australian Open, here on Saturday.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair beat Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraiune and Austin Krajicek from USA 7-5 4-6 10-6 in one hour and 15 minutes.

Read: Brazil's Joao Souza gets life ban for match-fixing

They will next take on American Nicole Melichar and Brazilian Bruno Soares.

Bopanna was supposed to pair up with compatriot Sania Mirza but the latter pulled out due to a calf injury.

Veteran Leander Paes is also competing in the mixed doubles with Jelena Ostapenko.

