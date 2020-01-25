Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Bopanna-Nadiia pair progresses to mixed doubles second round The Indo-Ukrainian pair beat Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraiune and Austin Krajicek from USA 7-5 4-6 10-6 in one hour and 15 minutes. PTI MELBOURNE 25 January, 2020 19:37 IST Rohan Bopanna (right) and Nadiia Kichenok plan a point during their mixed doubles match at the Australian Open - Getty Images PTI MELBOURNE 25 January, 2020 19:37 IST India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok moved into the mixed doubles second round at the Australian Open, here on Saturday.The Indo-Ukrainian pair beat Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraiune and Austin Krajicek from USA 7-5 4-6 10-6 in one hour and 15 minutes.Read: Brazil's Joao Souza gets life ban for match-fixingThey will next take on American Nicole Melichar and Brazilian Bruno Soares.Bopanna was supposed to pair up with compatriot Sania Mirza but the latter pulled out due to a calf injury.Veteran Leander Paes is also competing in the mixed doubles with Jelena Ostapenko. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.