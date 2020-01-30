Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Indian campaign ends as Bopanna bows out The Indian challenge at the Australian Open ended after Rohan Bopanna and Nadiia Kichenok were knocked in the quarterfinal of the mixed doubles. PTI 30 January, 2020 14:15 IST Rohan Bopanna (right) and Nadiia Kichenok plan a point during their mixed doubles match at the Australian Open - Getty Images PTI 30 January, 2020 14:15 IST The Indian challenge at the Australian Open ended after Rohan Bopanna and his Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok were knocked out in straight sets in the quarterfinal of the mixed doubles event here on Thursday.The Indo-Ukrainian pair went down 0-6, 2-6 to fifth seed Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova in a 47-minute encounter.Bopanna and Kichenok struggled from the beginning and failed to hold their serve. The Croatian-Czech pair completely dominated the proceedings from the word go, easily taking the first set.In the second set, Bopanna and Kichenok managed to hold their serve in the first game but were easily broken in the second and the seventh, meekly handing over a semifinal spot to Mektic and Borbara.On Tuesday, veteran Leander Paes’ last Australian Open outing came to an end after he and partner Jelena Ostapenko made a second round exit in the mixed doubles event. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.