Australian Open: Impressive Zverev cruises past Cressy into third round

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev put in a clinical display to ease past American qualifier Maxime Cressy 7-5 6-4 6-3 into the third round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The U.S. Open finalist got a high percentage of first services in and never appeared to lose control against his fellow 23-year-old during the final match of the evening session on the Rod Laver Arena.

ALSO READ: Death knell sounded for Grand Slam line judges at Australian Open

Zverev hit six more winners than the 172-ranked Cressy with 11 unforced errors to his opponent's 30, breaking the American's serve once in each of the first two sets and twice in the third.

He converted his second match point when Cressy found the net with his return to set up a meeting with 32nd-seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, who earlier defeated Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia 6-1 6-2 6-4.