Australian Open: Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev used his powerful serve to good effect to overcome 23rd seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 on Sunday and reach the Australian Open quarterfinals.Zverev needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings at the French Open, but the 23-year-old was in a more ruthless mood on Margaret Court Arena and sealed victory with his 15th ace. Read: Serena enters Australian Open quarter-finals after surviving Sabalenka test The German got 72% of his first serves in and racked up 44 winners to dominate the 30-year-old Lajovic throughout the match.Zverev will meet either world number one Novak Djokovic or Canadian 14th seed Milos Raonic for a place in the semifinals.