Tennis Tennis Bratislava Challenger: Balaji-Sharan duo suffer defeat in semis Sriram Balaji and Divij Sharan were beaten 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals by second seeds Denys Molchanov and Aleksandr Nedovyesov. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 12 November, 2021 17:41 IST The Indian pair, which had beaten the third seeds in the first round, collected 33 ATP points and €1,380. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 12 November, 2021 17:41 IST Sriram Balaji and Divij Sharan were beaten 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals by second seeds Denys Molchanov and Aleksandr Nedovyesov in the €66,640 Challenger tennis tournament in Slovakia on Friday.READ: Australian Open confirms major move for women's tennisThe Indian pair, which had beaten the third seeds in the first round, collected 33 ATP points and €1,380.The results€66,640 Challenger, Bratislava, SlovakiaDoubles (semifinals): Denys Molchanov (Ukr) & Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) bt Sriram Balaji & Divij Sharan 6-2, 6-3; Quarterfinals: Balaji & Sharan bt Peter Nad & Peter Benjamin Privara (Svk) 6-3, 6-3; Molchanov & Nedovyesov bt Sergio Martos Gomes (Esp) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-4.