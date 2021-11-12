Tennis

Bratislava Challenger: Balaji-Sharan duo suffer defeat in semis

Sriram Balaji and Divij Sharan were beaten 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals by second seeds Denys Molchanov and Aleksandr Nedovyesov.

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 12 November, 2021 17:41 IST
The Indian pair, which had beaten the third seeds in the first round, collected 33 ATP points and €1,380. (Representative Image)   -  Getty Images

Sriram Balaji and Divij Sharan were beaten 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals by second seeds Denys Molchanov and Aleksandr Nedovyesov in the €66,640 Challenger tennis tournament in Slovakia on Friday.

The Indian pair, which had beaten the third seeds in the first round, collected 33 ATP points and €1,380.

The results

€66,640 Challenger, Bratislava, Slovakia
Doubles (semifinals): Denys Molchanov (Ukr) & Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) bt Sriram Balaji & Divij Sharan 6-2, 6-3;  Quarterfinals: Balaji & Sharan bt Peter Nad & Peter Benjamin Privara (Svk) 6-3, 6-3; Molchanov & Nedovyesov bt Sergio Martos Gomes (Esp) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-4.

