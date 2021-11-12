Bratislava Challenger: Balaji-Sharan duo suffer defeat in semis

Sriram Balaji and Divij Sharan were beaten 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals by second seeds Denys Molchanov and Aleksandr Nedovyesov in the €66,640 Challenger tennis tournament in Slovakia on Friday.

The Indian pair, which had beaten the third seeds in the first round, collected 33 ATP points and €1,380.

The results