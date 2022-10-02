Tennis

Krejickova denies Kontaveit home win in Tallinn

Seventh seed Krejcikova won through 6-2, 6-3 against world number four Kontaveit, sealing victory in 1hr 22min with just three points conceded in the last three games.

AFP
With this win, Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic secured her fourth career title.

Barbora Krejcikova denied top seed Anett Kontaveit a home win at the Tallinn Open on Sunday with the Czech claiming her first title of the season in straight sets.

The result also snapped Kontaveit’s 24-match winning streak on indoor hard court.

The Estonian also lost to Krejcikova in the Sydney semi-final this year after throwing away seven match points.

It was the fourth career title for Krejcikova who claimed her first three in a three-week spell last year, including a maiden Grand Slam at the 2021 French Open.

But after winning on home soil in Prague last July, Krejcikova, 26, had only made one singles final since, losing to Paula Badosa at Sydney in January.

