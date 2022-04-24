Tennis Tennis Barcelona Open semifinals suspended because of rain The semifinals of the Barcelona Open have been suspended because of rain and will be finished on the same day as the final, organizers said on Saturday. AP BARCELONA, Spain 24 April, 2022 09:28 IST Alex de Minaur of Australia returns the ball against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. - AP AP BARCELONA, Spain 24 April, 2022 09:28 IST The semifinals of the Barcelona Open have been suspended because of rain and will be finished on the same day as the final, organizers said on Saturday.The matches between Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur and between Pablo Carreno and Diego Schwartzman were both paused with the score 2-2 in the first set. They will restart at 11 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) on Sunday.After waiting hours for the weather to improve, both semifinals started late but had to be quickly called off after it began raining again.Rain has plagued the outdoor clay-court tournament this week. Organizers had to schedule the third round and the quarterfinals on Friday to make up for lost playing time due to rain delays. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :