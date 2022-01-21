Barty powers into fourth round at Australian Open

Top-ranked Ash Barty advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over 30th-seeded Camila Giorgi.

Barty has only conceded eight games and spent less than three hours on court in the first three rounds at Melbourne Park.

The Wimbledon champion and 2019 French Open winner is aiming to be the first Australian woman to win her home championship since 1978.

She will next play either defending champion Naomi Osaka or 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova.