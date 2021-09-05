Bencic serves up masterclass to reach US Open fourth round

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic put on a serving masterclass to beat Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-4 and reach the last 16 of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

The 11th-seeded Swiss won 85 per cent of her first-serve points and smacked four aces to improve to a 3-0 record against Pegula, including a victory over the American at the Tokyo Games that kicked off her gold medal-winning campaign.

US Open 2021: Emma Raducanu eases into last 16, to face Shelby Rogers next

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic fights back to beat Kei Nishikori and reach fourth round

Ashleigh Barty crashes out US Open after losing to Shelby Rogers

For Bencic, who has yet to drop a set in New York, the only struggle came when she was unable to convert three match point opportunities on Pegula's serve.

But Bencic held to love in the next game, firing an unreturnable serve to seal the win on a picture-perfect day at Louis Armstrong Stadium court.

Next up for Bencic is Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek, who registered a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Estonian Anett Kontaveit.