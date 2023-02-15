Tennis

Bengaluru Open 2023: Local boy Prajwal Dev handed wildcard; Wimbledon champ Max Purcell leads doubles field

Dev, the No. 1 Karnataka player, became the second wild card entrant after Sumit Nagal at the fifth edition of the ATP Challenger event.

Team Sportstar
15 February, 2023 19:22 IST
FILE PHOTO: S.D. Prajwal Dev has been awarded a main draw wildcard for the Bengaluru Open 2023.

FILE PHOTO: S.D. Prajwal Dev has been awarded a main draw wildcard for the Bengaluru Open 2023. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy/The Hindu

Local player Prajwal Dev has been given a wild card into the singles main draw while reigning Wimbledon champion Max Purcell will spearhead the doubles field at the Bengaluru Open 2023, scheduled to be held from February 20 to 26.

Dev, the No. 1 Karnataka player, became the second wild card entrant after Sumit Nagal at the fifth edition of the ATP Challenger event, which will be organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association at the KSLTA Stadium.

“It’s always great to see Indian presence at the Bengaluru Open; this is our tournament and a platform for Indian players. We have always supported and promoted Indian talent through this event and Prajwal is an outstanding player. I’m equally delighted to see six Indian names in the doubles draw which also features Wimbledon champion. This showcases the high quality of the tournament. Our doubles players have always produced memorable shows here and I’m confident that this trend will continue in the upcoming edition as well,” said Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director and Joint Secretary of KSLTA.

In doubles field, Purcell, also a two-time Australian Open finallist, has partnered with Marc Polmans with a team ranking of 246. The in-form Australian duo won the Challenger title in Burnie, Australia earlier this month.

Ramkumar Ramanathan will lead the Indian presence in the doubles main draw which consists of two all-Indian pairs in Purav Raja-Divij Sharan and Anirudh Chandrasekar-N Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

Ramkumar, who will pair up with Italian Francesco Maestrelli, lifted the Bengaluru Open doubles title in 2022 and 2020 while playing along with Saketh Myneni and Raja, respectively.

Another Indian Arjun Kadhe will also battle it out for the title along with his Austrian partner Maximilian Neuchrist.

Qualifiers will be played from February 19 and 20 while the main draw begins on February 20.

Doubles accpetance list

S.No.PlayerDoubles RankingPlayerDoubles RankingTeam Ranking
1Marc Polmans (AUS)188Max Purcell (AUS)58246
2JiSung Nam (KOR)155MinKyu Song (KOR)146301
3Francesco Maestrelli (ITA)733Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND)128307
4Purav Raja (IND)153Divij Sharan (IND)156309
5Arjun Kadhe (IND)139Maximilian Neuchrist (AUT)185324
6Ryan Peniston (GBR)558Dalibor Svrcina (CZE)348334
7Toshihide Matsui (JPN)202Kaito Uesugi (JPN)184386
8Anirudh Chandrasekar (IND)166N Vijay Sundar Prashanth (IND)221387
9Benjamin Lock (ZIM)181Akira Santillan (AUS)211392
10Petr Nouza (CZE)232Andrew Paulson (CZE)170402

