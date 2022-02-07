Bengaluru Open: Kadhe qualifies for the main draw; Myneni falls to Moroni

India’s Saketh Myneni was sent packing 6-1, 6-1 by Italy’s Gian Marco Moroni in the opening round of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger tournament on Monday.

The 34-year-old, who was a finalist in 2018 and was handed a wildcard for the ongoing edition, was never in the match, losing in just 58 minutes.

Also on the day, India's Arjun Kadhe made it through the singles qualifying to secure a spot in the main draw. The 28-year-old, who is ranked 778 in the world, defeated Alexander Erler of Austria 6-3, 6-4 in the final round.

ALSO READ | With East Asian doors shut, Indians go knocking elsewhere

Elsewhere, Sasikumar Mukund fell at the last qualifying stage, losing to Croatia's Borna Gojo 3-6, 2-6.