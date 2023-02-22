Tennis

Ramkumar enters doubles quarterfinals of Bengaluru Open 2023

N. Sudarshan
BENGALURU 22 February, 2023 21:00 IST
Ramkumar and Maestrelli etched a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Colin Sinclair of the North Mariana Islands and Miljan Zekic of Serbia.

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan along with his Italian partner Francesco Maestrelli stormed into the doubles quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open 2023 on Wednesday.

Ramkumar and Maestrelli etched a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Colin Sinclair of the North Mariana Islands and Miljan Zekic of Serbia at the KSLTA courts. Sinclair and Zekic had replaced Sumit Nagal and Mukund Sasikumar after the Indians withdrew from the event. Nagal struggled physically in his singles tie on Tuesday and is due to face Australian Max Purcell, the winner in Chennai last week, on Thursday.

Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic battled through a tough three-setter to overcome United States’ Nicolas Moreno De Alboran 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to enter the singles quarterfinals.

Medjedovic, 19, secured a main draw place only because Frenchman and former top-10 player Lucas Pouille did not enter. But with two clinical wins, the Serb, who was handpicked by Novak Djokovic to train at his center, has capitalised well.

Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic plays a shot against USA's Nicolas Moreno De Alboran during the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Against Moreno De Alboran, who finished runner-up in the Chennai Challenger last week, Medjedovic saved six of eight break-points and took three of the four on his opponent’s serve. With nearly every other statistic comparable, this ultimately proved the difference.

Results
Singles, Round of 16
(1) Chun-Hsin Tseng beat Yu Hsiou Hsu 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4)
Harold Mayot beat (3) Ryan Peniston 7-6 (5), 6-0
James McCabe beat Marc Polmans 7-5, 7-5
Hamad Medjedovic beat Nicolas Moreno De Alboran 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
Results (Doubles, Round of 16)
Arjun Kadhe / Max Neuchrist beat Petr Nouza / Andrew Paulson 7-6 (5), 6-4
Marc Polmans / Max Purcell beat Calum Puttergill / Dane Sweeny 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-6
Benjamin Lock / Akira Santillan beat (2) Ji Sung Nam / Min Kyo Song 6-3, 3-6, 10-6
Anirudh Chandrasekhar / N Prashanth beat SD Prajwal Dev / Parikshit Somani 7-5, 6-2
Ramkumar Ramanathan / Francesco Maestrelli (Italy) beat Colin Sinclair (Northern Mariana Islands) / Miljan Zekic (Serbia) 6-2, 7-6 (4)

