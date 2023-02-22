Ramkumar enters doubles quarterfinals of Bengaluru Open 2023

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan along with his Italian partner Francesco Maestrelli stormed into the doubles quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open 2023 on Wednesday.

Ramkumar and Maestrelli etched a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Colin Sinclair of the North Mariana Islands and Miljan Zekic of Serbia at the KSLTA courts. Sinclair and Zekic had replaced Sumit Nagal and Mukund Sasikumar after the Indians withdrew from the event. Nagal struggled physically in his singles tie on Tuesday and is due to face Australian Max Purcell, the winner in Chennai last week, on Thursday.

Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic battled through a tough three-setter to overcome United States’ Nicolas Moreno De Alboran 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to enter the singles quarterfinals.

Medjedovic, 19, secured a main draw place only because Frenchman and former top-10 player Lucas Pouille did not enter. But with two clinical wins, the Serb, who was handpicked by Novak Djokovic to train at his center, has capitalised well.

Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic plays a shot against USA’s Nicolas Moreno De Alboran during the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/ The Hindu

Against Moreno De Alboran, who finished runner-up in the Chennai Challenger last week, Medjedovic saved six of eight break-points and took three of the four on his opponent’s serve. With nearly every other statistic comparable, this ultimately proved the difference.