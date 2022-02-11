Bengaluru Open: Top seed Jiri Vesely exits after retiring mid-match

Top seed Jiri Vesely exited the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger on Friday after retiring mid-match in the quarterfinal against Enzo Couacaud, the sixth seed from France.

The Czech, who had played a draining three-setter on Thursday against Prajnesh Gunneswaran, lost the first set to Couacaud, after which he withdrew owing to fatigue caused by a bout of food poisoning the previous night.

READ | Bengaluru Open: Top seed Vesely ousts Prajnesh

In the last four, Couacaud will meet Chinese Taipei’s Chun-hsin Tseng who beat Brazilian Gabriel Decamps 6-4, 6-4.

The other last-four clash will be between France’s Alexandre Muller and Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo. While Muller overcame Turk Cem Ilkel 6-4, 7-6(7), Gojo put it past Belgium’s Kimmer Coppejans 7-5, 6-4.

Gojo, who had a big hand in his home nation’s run to the Davis Cup final last year, was down an early break in the first set, but recovered in time.

READ | Schwartzman advances at Argentina Open; Opelka, Brooksby reach Dallas quarters

In doubles, the Indian duo of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan entered the final following a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jay Clarke and Marc Polmans. This will be Ramkumar’s third doubles final in as many tournaments this year, after his triumphs at the ATP 250 events in Adelaide and Pune.