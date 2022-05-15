Tennis Tennis Berrettini withdraws from French Open Matteo Berrettini will not compete at the French Open later this month as he continues his recovery from a hand injury, the Italian said on Saturday. Reuters 15 May, 2022 11:23 IST File Photo of Matteo Berrettini. - Getty Images Reuters 15 May, 2022 11:23 IST Matteo Berrettini will not compete at the French Open later this month as he continues his recovery from a hand injury, the Italian said on Saturday.The world number eight has missed the Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome following surgery in March."Following a very positive update from my medical team, I am now back on-court training at a high level," Berrettini wrote on Instagram. Djokovic bags 1,000th career win to reach Italian Open final "My hand is feeling great and I am working hard to build up my match fitness."My team and I have made the decision that going straight back into 5 set matches on clay at Roland Garros would not be sensible, therefore I will delay my comeback to compete in the full grass season."Berrettini, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals in January, made the quarters in Paris last year before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.The Grand Slam event in the French capital will be held from May 22-June 5. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :