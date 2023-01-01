Tennis

Bianca Andreescu beats Garbine Muguruza at Adelaide International

The 2019 US Open champion Andreescu trailed 0-6, 2-5 before staging a remarkable comeback to beat two-time major titlist Muguruza in 2 hours and 12 minutes.

AP
ADELAIDE 01 January, 2023 10:59 IST
ADELAIDE 01 January, 2023 10:59 IST
Garbine Muguruza returns a shot against Bianca Andreescu during their third round match at the Adelaide International tennis tournament in Adelaide, on January 1, 2023.

Garbine Muguruza returns a shot against Bianca Andreescu during their third round match at the Adelaide International tennis tournament in Adelaide, on January 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The 2019 US Open champion Andreescu trailed 0-6, 2-5 before staging a remarkable comeback to beat two-time major titlist Muguruza in 2 hours and 12 minutes.

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has rallied to beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 in a clash of Grand Slam champions Sunday in the first round of the Adelaide International.

The 2019 US Open champion Andreescu trailed 0-6, 2-5 before staging a remarkable comeback to beat two-time major titlist Muguruza in 2 hours and 12 minutes. Andreescu improved her head-to-head record against former top-ranked Muguruza to 3-0.

Also Read
Casper Ruud begins 2023 on a winning note at United Cup

“In the second set I really had to change my gameplan,” Andreescu said. “I told myself to go for it (and) whatever happens happens.

“I put more returns in the court, more serves in the court. I’m so glad I pulled that out. I have no idea how.”

Muguruza looked in outstanding form in the first set, hitting eight winners to two and converting three of five break points while not facing a break point herself.

Andreescu started the second set more strongly but Muguruza nailed a forehand winner to lead 4-2 and served for a 5-2 lead. Muguruza served for the match at 5-3 but Andreescu averted that danger and took a crucial 4-2 lead in the tiebreaker with a backhand down the line, before closing out the set with an ace.

Andreescu served well, then broke for 3-1 in the final set. She will now play either No.4 seed Veronika Kudermetova or Amanda Anisimova in the second round.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is expected to play his first round singles against Constant Lestienne of France on Monday. All eyes will be on Djokovic who returns to Australia after being deported last year because of visa problems caused by his vaccination stance.

Djokovic won the Adelaide International as a 19-year-old in 2007 for his third ATP Tour title.

Also Read | Two-time finalist Jabeur primed for Grand Slam breakthrough

“I chose Adelaide because I wanted to get a tournament ahead of Australian Open,” Djokovic told reporters this week. “I wanted a normal 250 event.

“Judging by the list of players that are playing in a 250 event it’s not really 250 event. It’s maybe a 500 event or maybe a 1000. Some of the best players in the world playing here, both men and women’s side.”

“The field is super strong. You have Medvedev, Felix, Rublev. You have really, really top guys. Also in the opening rounds you can play Thanasi Kokkinakis, who is title defender, right?”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us