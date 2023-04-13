China beats India in Asia-Oceania Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

China beat India 3-0 to regain its chance of winning one of the two qualification spots in the Asia-Oceania Billie Jean King Cup tennis tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Thursday.

Rutuja Bhosale put up a good fight before being beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Jiang Xinyu. In the second singles, Yuan Yue dropped six games in beating Ankita Raina.

With every win being crucial in the round-robin format, China pressed hard through Jiang Xinyu and Yang Zhaoxuan to win the doubles and sweep the tie.

After having lost to Korea, China had to step it up. It climbed back to the second spot behind Japan, which maintained its undefeated record by crushing host Uzbekistan 3-0.

Korea had its share of problems as it was beaten 3-0 by Thailand.

India will next challenge Japan on Friday.