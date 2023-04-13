Tennis

China beats India in Asia-Oceania Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

Rutuja Bhosale put up a good fight before being beatenby Jiang Xinyu. In the second singles, Yuan Yue dropped six games in beating Ankita Raina.

Team Sportstar
13 April, 2023 17:37 IST
13 April, 2023 17:37 IST
File Photo: Ankita Raina lost to Yuan Yue as China beat India 3-0 in the BJK Cup qualifiers.

File Photo: Ankita Raina lost to Yuan Yue as China beat India 3-0 in the BJK Cup qualifiers. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu

Rutuja Bhosale put up a good fight before being beatenby Jiang Xinyu. In the second singles, Yuan Yue dropped six games in beating Ankita Raina.

China beat India 3-0 to regain its chance of winning one of the two qualification spots in the Asia-Oceania Billie Jean King Cup tennis tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Thursday.

Rutuja Bhosale put up a good fight before being beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Jiang Xinyu. In the second singles, Yuan Yue dropped six games in beating Ankita Raina.

With every win being crucial in the round-robin format, China pressed hard through Jiang Xinyu and Yang Zhaoxuan to win the doubles and sweep the tie.

After having lost to Korea, China had to step it up. It climbed back to the second spot behind Japan, which maintained its undefeated record by crushing host Uzbekistan 3-0.

Korea had its share of problems as it was beaten 3-0 by Thailand.

India will next challenge Japan on Friday.

The results (league):
China bt India 3-0 (Jiang Xinyu bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 7-5; Yuan Yue bt Ankita Raina 7-5, 6-1; Jiang Xinyu & Yang Zhaoxuan bt Shrivalli Bhamidipalli & Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-0, 6-1).

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Deportation, injury, deflation - Djokovic’s Australian Open triumph trumps all

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us