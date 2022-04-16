Billie Jean King Cup: Wins for Rutuja Bhosale, Ankita Raina

Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina won their singles matches as India beat New Zealand 2-1 in the round robin league of the Asia-Oceania Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey.



Rutuja handled a tricky tie-break in the second set to beat Valentina Ivanov in straight sets, while Ankita was more assertive in her 7-5, 6-3 victory over Paige Hourigan in the second singles.



It was the second victory for India after the one against Indonesia. India had earlier lost to Japan and China.



The top two teams qualify for the World Group play-off while the bottom two teams from the six-team competition would get relegated to group-2.



India was scheduled to play its last league match against Korea, which has emerged the third best team behind Japan and China.



The results (league): India bt New Zealand 2-1 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Valentina Ivanov 6-1, 7-6(3); Ankita Raina bt Paige Hourigan 7-5, 6-3; Sowjanya Bavisetti & Riya Bhatia lost to Paige Hourigan & Erin Routliffe 2-6, 0-6).