Bopanna-Qureshi set to return as doubles pair in Acapulco 2021

This year's Abierto Mexicano in Acapulco will see the reunion of the 'Indo-Pak Express' Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-ul-Haq-Qureshi as the doubles pair will look to rekindle their chemistry on the court once again at the ATP 500 event.

The duo, known for bridging the India-Pakistan political divide and heightening the interest of tennis in their respective countries, have won five ATP doubles titles as a pair, with their career high coming in the year 2011 when they bagged three titles in a calendar year- ATP Master 1000 Paris, Stockholm and Halle.

After relishing such a good season, the announcement of their split in 2011 was unexpected because neither player cited any reason for doing so. However, they got back again in 2014 to win the Dubai Open and showed that three years of separation had not dented the understanding they shared on the court.

The pair had also reached the final of the US Open in 2010, which was their first and only Grand Slam final appearance. Qureshi described that reaching the final was a "life-changing moment" for him and it was all the more special because he had achieved the feat with his close friend, Rohan Bopanna at his side.

With Bopanna's aggressive approach and power-oriented style layered with Qureshi's skilful approach towards the game, the 'Indo-Pak' express will look to turn back the pages and dish out their chemistry once again after a considerable gap of playing as partners.

Bopanna will enter the tournament with his doubles ranking at 40 while Qureshi is ranked 49.

