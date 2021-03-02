Tennis Tennis Bopanna-Qureshi set to return as doubles pair in Acapulco 2021 Bopanna and Qureshi, known as the 'Indo-Pak Express' last won a title as a pair in 2014 at the Dubai Open. Team Sportstar 02 March, 2021 17:10 IST Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi are looking forward to playing together for the first time since 2014. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 02 March, 2021 17:10 IST This year's Abierto Mexicano in Acapulco will see the reunion of the 'Indo-Pak Express' Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-ul-Haq-Qureshi as the doubles pair will look to rekindle their chemistry on the court once again at the ATP 500 event.The duo, known for bridging the India-Pakistan political divide and heightening the interest of tennis in their respective countries, have won five ATP doubles titles as a pair, with their career high coming in the year 2011 when they bagged three titles in a calendar year- ATP Master 1000 Paris, Stockholm and Halle.After relishing such a good season, the announcement of their split in 2011 was unexpected because neither player cited any reason for doing so. However, they got back again in 2014 to win the Dubai Open and showed that three years of separation had not dented the understanding they shared on the court.ALSO READ | Federer out of Miami Open, will train to 'work his way back'The pair had also reached the final of the US Open in 2010, which was their first and only Grand Slam final appearance. Qureshi described that reaching the final was a "life-changing moment" for him and it was all the more special because he had achieved the feat with his close friend, Rohan Bopanna at his side.With Bopanna's aggressive approach and power-oriented style layered with Qureshi's skilful approach towards the game, the 'Indo-Pak' express will look to turn back the pages and dish out their chemistry once again after a considerable gap of playing as partners.Bopanna will enter the tournament with his doubles ranking at 40 while Qureshi is ranked 49. Doubles Entries (Acapulco 2021)SeedNamesRKER1Marcel Granollers/ Horacio Zeballos17172Jamie Murray/ Bruno Soares24243Pierre-Hugues Herbert/ Nicolas Mahut29294Rajeev Ram/ Joe Salisbury3232 Raven Klassen/ Ben McLachlan6969 Austin Krajicek/ Franco Skugor7474 Ken Skupski/ Neal Skupski8888 Rohan Bopanna/ Aisam-ul-Haq-Qureshi8989 Diego Schwartzmann/ Joao Sousa12884 Marin Cilic/ Oliver Marach32470 Felix Auger-Aliassima/ Milos Raonic48134 Laslo Djere/ Benoit Paire61889 Grigor Dimitrov/ Tommy Paul100373 (WC)- (WC)- (Q)- Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.