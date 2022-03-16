Bopanna, Shapovalov beaten in Indian Wells doubles

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Denis Shapovalov was beaten 6-4, 4-6, 10-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals by Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger Vasselin in the $8,584,055 ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells.



Bopanna and partner collected 90 ATP points and $32,630.



In the Challenger in Italy, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat the second seeds Roman Jebavy and Philipp Oswald 6-4, 6-7(1), 10-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals.



The results:



$8,584,055 ATP, Indian Wells, US Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Edouard

Roger-Vasselin (Fra) bt Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna 6-4, 4-6, [10-4].



€45,730 Challenger, Rosato Degli Abruzzi, Italy Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Andrej Martin (Svk) & Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) bt Divij Sharan & Chun-hsin Tseng (Tpe) 6-7(4), 6-2, [10-2]; Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Roman Jebavy (Cze) & Philipp Oswald (Aut) 6-4, 6-7(1), [10-4].



$25,000 ITF men, Bakersfield, US Singles (first round): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt John McNally (US) 6-1, 6-1.