Madrid Open: Bopanna, Shapovalov bow out in quarterfinals

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Canada’s Denis Shapovalov fought hard before losing in three sets to the German duo of Alexander Zverev and Tim Puetz in the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 6-4, 3-6, 10-5.

The Indo-Canadian pair hit five aces as against their opponent’s three, but they committed more double faults, which hampered their prospects. Bopanna and Shapovalov committed five double faults as against two by the German pair.

The Germans were also better on the first serve, with a win percentage of 83. Bopanna and Shapovalov had a first-serve percentage of 79.

Earlier in the tournament, the unseeded pair of Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in straight sets. Bopanna and the 22-year-old Canadian have been teaming up regularly on the doubles tour since 2019.