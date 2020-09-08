Tennis Tennis Bopanna, Shapovalov bow out in US Open quarterfinals Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov go down in straight sets to Jean-Julien Rojer and Horea Tecau. PTI New York 08 September, 2020 10:35 IST The quarterfinal finish was Bopanna's best performance in a Grand Slam since US Open 2018, when he also made the quarterfinals. - GETTY IMAGES PTI New York 08 September, 2020 10:35 IST The Indian challenge came to an end at the US Open as Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov were ousted in the men’s doubles quarterfinals here on Monday. In a contest that lasted an hour and 26 minutes, Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 7-5, 7-5 to Netherland’s Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania’s Horea Tecau.ALSO READ | Osaka moves into quarterfinalsBopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve once in each set and could not convert the only chance for a break that came their way in the second set.Best performance since 2018The quarterfinal finish was Bopanna’s best performance at a Grand Slam since the US Open in 2018.Divij Sharan and Sumit Nagal bowed out of the US Open last week with defeats in their respective events. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos