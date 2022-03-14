Tennis Tennis Bopanna-Shapovalov pair reaches Indian Wells pre-quarters The unseeded duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov beat the eighth seeded British-Brazilian pair of Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the round of 32 match on Sunday. Team Sportstar 14 March, 2022 16:43 IST FILE PHOTO: Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 14 March, 2022 16:43 IST Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov made it to the pre-quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters tournament on Sunday.The unseeded duo beat the eighth seeded British-Brazilian pair of Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the round of 32 match.READ: Indian Wells: Paul stuns Zverev; Halep tops Gauff They will face Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France in the next round.Bopanna and Shapovalov have played two tournaments together this year - an ATP500 event in Rotterdam where they lost in the quarterfinals and an ATP250 event in Doha where they finished runners-up. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :