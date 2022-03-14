Bopanna-Shapovalov pair reaches Indian Wells pre-quarters

Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov made it to the pre-quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters tournament on Sunday.

The unseeded duo beat the eighth seeded British-Brazilian pair of Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the round of 32 match.

They will face Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France in the next round.

Bopanna and Shapovalov have played two tournaments together this year - an ATP500 event in Rotterdam where they lost in the quarterfinals and an ATP250 event in Doha where they finished runners-up.