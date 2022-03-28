Bopanna-Shapovalov pair upsets top seeds to reach Miami Open quarterfinals

Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov stunned top-seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic to reach the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Sunday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov got redemption for last month's second round loss at ATP500 Dubai by beating the Croatians 6-3, 7-6 (3).

They will face the sixth-seeded Dutch-British pair of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the last-eight clash, who defeated Spain's Pedro Martinez and Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 7-6 (8) in their second round match.

Koolhof and Skupski have beaten Bopanna and Shapovalov twice this season - in the ATP500 Rotterdam quarterfinals and the summit clash of ATP250 Doha.

Bopanna and Shapovalov began their campaign in Miami with a hard-fought 6-7 (5), 6-2, [10-3] win against El Salvador's Marceloa Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer of The Netherlands.

In women's doubles, Sania Mirza and her Belgian partner will be up against the seventh-seeded American-Dutch duo of Desirae Krawcyzk and Demi Schuurs on Monday.