Tennis Tennis Bopanna-Shapovalov reach quarterfinals of Madrid Open After stunning top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Bopanna and Shapovalov will take on German duo of Alexander Zverev and Tim Puetz in the quarterfinals. PTI MADRID 06 May, 2021 10:52 IST The doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarterfinals of Madrid Open. (File Photo) - Getty Images PTI MADRID 06 May, 2021 10:52 IST India's Rohan Bopanna combined with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov to stun top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in straight sets and reach the men's doubles quarterfinals of Madrid Open Masters 1000 tournament. Nadal cruises past Alcaraz in Madrid Open This was the 41-year-old Bopanna's first win on the ATP tour in 2021.The Indo-Canadian duo won their round of 16 match 6-3 6-4 on Wednesday.Bopanna and Shapovalov will take on German duo of Alexander Zverev and Tim Puetz in the quarterfinals. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.