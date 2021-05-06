Tennis

Bopanna-Shapovalov reach quarterfinals of Madrid Open

After stunning top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Bopanna and Shapovalov will take on German duo of Alexander Zverev and Tim Puetz in the quarterfinals.

PTI
MADRID 06 May, 2021 10:52 IST

The doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarterfinals of Madrid Open. (File Photo)   -  Getty Images

India's Rohan Bopanna combined with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov to stun top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in straight sets and reach the men's doubles quarterfinals of Madrid Open Masters 1000 tournament.

This was the 41-year-old Bopanna's first win on the ATP tour in 2021.

The Indo-Canadian duo won their round of 16 match 6-3 6-4 on Wednesday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will take on German duo of Alexander Zverev and Tim Puetz in the quarterfinals.