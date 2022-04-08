Tennis Tennis Becker found guilty of four charges after bankruptcy trial Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts. AFP LONDON 08 April, 2022 19:14 IST Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London on Friday. - AP AFP LONDON 08 April, 2022 19:14 IST Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was found guilty of four charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy on Friday.The 54-year-old German was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts.A London court found him guilty of removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt and acquitted him on a further 20 counts.Becker, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was bailed ahead of sentencing at the same court on April 29. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :