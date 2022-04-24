Alcaraz beats Carreno Busta to win Barcelona Open title

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz defeated compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta to clinch the Barcelona Open on Sunday.

Hours after beating Alex de Minaur in a gruelling semifinal, Alcaraz ousted Carreno Busta in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) to win his maiden title at home and the fourth of his career.

The 18-year-old will break into the top-10 (at number 9) in the ATP rankings for the first time on Monday after having an impressive 23-3 start to his 2022 season.

He is currently tied with Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev with the most titles (3) among men this year, with title triumphs at the Rio Open and Miami Masters ahead of next month's Roland Garros.

