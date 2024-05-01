MagazineBuy Print

Madrid Open 2024: Two-time defending champion Alcaraz crashes out after losing to Rublev

Rublev, the world number eight from Russia, came through 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, handing the third-ranked Alcaraz his first defeat on Spanish clay in 25 matches.

Published : May 01, 2024 21:55 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action against Andrey Rublev of Russia during their Men’s Singles quarter-final match on Day Nine of the Muta Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 01, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action against Andrey Rublev of Russia during their Men’s Singles quarter-final match on Day Nine of the Muta Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 01, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action against Andrey Rublev of Russia during their Men's Singles quarter-final match on Day Nine of the Muta Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 01, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz crashed out of the Madrid Open on Wednesday as Andrey Rublev triumphed in their quarterfinal clash.

Rublev, the world number eight from Russia, came through 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, handing the third-ranked Alcaraz his first defeat on Spanish clay in 25 matches.

Rublev will face either Taylor Fritz of the United States or Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo for a place in the final.

Alcaraz sat out clay court events in Monte Carlo and Barcelona due to a right arm injury but had been in control in the first set.

ALSO READ: Tennis legend Boris Becker discharged from bankruptcy court in England

However, 26-year-old Rublev battled back with Alcaraz looking increasingly weary as the tie progressed in chilly conditions in the Spanish capital and with the roof closed on the Manolo Santana Stadium.

Rublev carved out breaks in the first and fifth games of the decider and celebrated victory when the 20-year-old two-time major winner dumped a tired return into the net.

The Russian clubbed 30 winners as Alcaraz appeared physically spent following his three-set win over Jan-Lennard Struff on Tuesday in a last 16-tie which stretched to almost three hours.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

