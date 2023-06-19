Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alcaraz hopes to quickly adapt to grass after Paris disappointment

Alcaraz is coming off a disappointing French Open where the 20-year-old suffered severe cramp during a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 semi-final defeat by Novak Djokovic.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 12:20 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the match point against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the French Open men’s singles quarterfinal at Roland Garros on June 6, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the match point against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the French Open men’s singles quarterfinal at Roland Garros on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the match point against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the French Open men’s singles quarterfinal at Roland Garros on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz makes his Queen’s Club Championships debut this week and the Spaniard knows he has a lot of adjustments to make to his game if he is to be a contender at the grasscourt event and at Wimbledon next month.

Alcaraz is coming off a disappointing French Open where the 20-year-old, who had warmed up for the claycourt Grand Slam with titles in Barcelona and Madrid, suffered severe cramp during a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 semi-final defeat by Novak Djokovic.

ALSO READ
‘Super emotional’ Tiafoe wins Stuttgart title to break into top 10

Alcaraz will be playing in only the third grasscourt tournament of his career at tour level this week and he said his practice on the surface had been limited.

“I arrived in London Saturday morning and I had my first practice on grass,” he said. “I wasn’t able to practice too much at home as we have no grass courts.

“I need to adapt my movement and shots on the grass, but I’m really happy with the practice I have had here.”

Alcaraz, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year before winning the US Open on the hard courts of New York, said how well he moves on grass would be key.

Also Read | Raducanu: “Sometimes I think to myself I wish I’d never won the US Open”

“You need to be more careful than other surfaces,” Alcaraz, who plays Arthur Fils on Tuesday, said. “The most comfortable is going to the net and playing aggressively all the time. For me it’s similar to other surfaces with my style.

“There are a lot of players who slice on grass. I’m not one of them so I have to think about movement. I have to be focused on every movement and shot.

“For me it’s more tiring when you’re moving on grass. It’s totally different, so you have to be really specific.”

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MPL 2023: Ankeet Bawane century helps Kolhapur beat Ratnagiri
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Alcaraz hopes to quickly adapt to grass after Paris disappointment
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2022: India’s League of Legends team to battle for seeding in Macau
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sunil Gavaskar: Certainties for ODI World Cup should be rested for West Indies Tests
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan not keen to play Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia at Chinnaswamy
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Alcaraz hopes to quickly adapt to grass after Paris disappointment
    Reuters
  2. ‘Super emotional’ Tiafoe wins Stuttgart title to break into top 10
    Reuters
  3. Alcaraz back on unfamiliar grass after French Open disappointment
    AFP
  4. Raducanu: “Sometimes I think to myself I wish I’d never won the US Open”
    Reuters
  5. Libema Open: Alexandrova beats fellow Russian Kudermetova in marathon match to defend title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MPL 2023: Ankeet Bawane century helps Kolhapur beat Ratnagiri
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Alcaraz hopes to quickly adapt to grass after Paris disappointment
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2022: India’s League of Legends team to battle for seeding in Macau
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sunil Gavaskar: Certainties for ODI World Cup should be rested for West Indies Tests
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan not keen to play Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia at Chinnaswamy
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment