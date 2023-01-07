Tennis

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out of Australian Open with injury

The 19-year-old from Spain wrote on social media that he got hurt “through a chance, unnatural movement in training.”

AP
07 January, 2023 08:48 IST
07 January, 2023 08:48 IST
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain waves as he leaves the Rod Laver Arena in January 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain waves as he leaves the Rod Laver Arena in January 2022. | Photo Credit: Andy Brownbill

The 19-year-old from Spain wrote on social media that he got hurt “through a chance, unnatural movement in training.”

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Australian Open on Friday because of an injured right leg.

The 19-year-old from Spain wrote on social media that he got hurt “through a chance, unnatural movement in training.”

The year’s first Grand Slam tournament begins on January 16 at Melbourne Park. The draw is next Thursday.

Alcaraz won the US Open last September and moved atop the ATP rankings. That allowed him to become the youngest man to finish a season at No. 1 since the computerised men’s tennis rankings began a half-century ago.

His rise from No. 32 at the end of 2021 also marked the largest single-season jump to No. 1.

Also Read
Tata Open Maharashtra: Benjamin Bonzi to face Griekspoor in men’s singles final

This is his second significant setback in recent months, though. Alcaraz cut short last season in November after tearing an abdominal muscle while competing at the Paris Masters. That forced him to withdraw from the ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals.

Still, he closed out 2022 with a record of 57-13 and five singles titles.

“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play” at a tuneup event in Kooyong or the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, Alcaraz wrote on Twitter.

“It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward,” he said.

Also Read
Tata Open Maharashtra: Indian pair Balaji-Jeevan reaches final, Ram-Salisbury knocked out

With Alcaraz out, No. 2 Rafael Nadal — the defending champion in Australia and owner of a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam titles — will move up to No. 1 in the seedings for the hard-court tournament.

The Spaniards became the first players from the same country to claim the top two spots in the ATP at the close of a season since Americans Pete Sampras and Michael Chang in 1996.

Alcaraz’s departure also removes a potential hurdle for Novak Djokovic as he returns to Australia and tries to win it for a 10th time to claim what would be his 22nd major championship overall. Djokovic missed the 2022 Australian Open after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. He is still not vaccinated, but restrictions have eased.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us