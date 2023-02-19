Tennis

Alcaraz reaches Argentina Open final upon injury return

The Spaniard, who suffered an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters in November, beat compatriot Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2 6-2 in the semi-final and will play Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the title clash.

19 February, 2023 11:23 IST
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - FEBRUARY 18: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand in the Semifinals singles match against Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain during day six of the ATP 250 Argentina Open 2023 at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club on February 18, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

World number two Carlos Alcaraz reached the final at the Argentina Open on Saturday as he bid to win his first title of 2023 after returning from a near four-month injury layoff.

The 19-year-old pulled out of the Australian Open due to a leg injury and lost the number-one ranking to Novak Djokovic, who won the season-opening major at Melbourne Park.

“I was a little bit down after the injury, so I had to recover in those four months the confidence and the rhythm,” Alcaraz said. “Coming back for my first tournament of 2023 and making the final is so special for me.”

Alcaraz has won three of his four meetings with Norrie and expects a tough test against him later on Sunday at the ATP 250 claycourt event.

“I know that I have to give everything I have in the final. I’m going to say it’s going to be a really tough final, but at the same time a beautiful one,” Alcaraz added. 

