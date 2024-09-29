MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alcaraz sympathises with rival Sinner over steroid case

The World Anti-Doping Agency on Saturday said it had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after Sinner was cleared of wrongdoing last month.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 20:25 IST , Beijing - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during the men’s singles match of the China Open.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during the men’s singles match of the China Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during the men’s singles match of the China Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz said Sunday that the steroid case involving Jannik Sinner was “not good” for tennis but sympathised with the world number one.

The World Anti-Doping Agency on Saturday said it had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after Sinner was cleared of wrongdoing last month.

WADA is seeking a ban of up to two years after the Italian twice tested positive for traces of the banned substance clostebol in March.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency subsequently accepted Sinner’s explanation that the drug entered his system when his physiotherapist used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.

Alcaraz, the Spanish world number three, said at the China Open: “I think for tennis it’s not really good, not really a good sign for tennis in general.”

There has been scepticism among some players about Sinner’s explanation for why he failed the two tests, but Alcaraz took a more sympathetic stance.

“It is difficult for him. I know everyone is talking about it, the news is talking about it,” he said, having reached the last eight in Beijing.

“Probably as he said before New York (US Open), people started to look at him in a different way.

“I don’t know how it can be, but for sure I understand the position. I feel (for) him.

“But anyway, the game and the level that he’s playing with everything he’s been through right now, it’s insane.”

Alcaraz added: “I hope that this thing... will be aside soon and he’s able to stay focused on what he loves, and that is playing tennis, trying to keep going.”

Sinner is also playing in Beijing, where he faces Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic on Monday.

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

Jannik Sinner /

ATP /

China Open /

Grand Slam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Governing Council limits overseas players’ earning capacity at mini-auction; increases base price of capped, uncapped players
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Alcaraz sympathises with rival Sinner over steroid case
    AFP
  3. VVS Laxman: Facilities in new Centre of Excellence will benefit current and future generations
    PTI
  4. IND-U19 vs AUS-U19: India colts eye red-ball success against Australia after completing clean sweep in one-dayers
    Mayank
  5. NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 0-0 KBFC; Ajaraie dazzles for Highlanders, Noah comes close to give Tuskers lead; Half time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Alcaraz sympathises with rival Sinner over steroid case
    AFP
  2. National champion Shrivalli Bhamidipaty sets her sight on the Australian Open 2025
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Japan Open 2024: Rune defeats Nishikori to reach semis
    AFP
  4. China Open: Alcaraz beats Griekspoor to set up quarterfinal clash with Khachanov
    AFP
  5. China Open 2024: 595th-ranked Zhang Shuai extends historic run
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Governing Council limits overseas players’ earning capacity at mini-auction; increases base price of capped, uncapped players
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Alcaraz sympathises with rival Sinner over steroid case
    AFP
  3. VVS Laxman: Facilities in new Centre of Excellence will benefit current and future generations
    PTI
  4. IND-U19 vs AUS-U19: India colts eye red-ball success against Australia after completing clean sweep in one-dayers
    Mayank
  5. NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 0-0 KBFC; Ajaraie dazzles for Highlanders, Noah comes close to give Tuskers lead; Half time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment