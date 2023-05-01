Tennis

Madrid Open: Alcaraz relishing Zverev rematch

Alcaraz eased past Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 7-5 on Sunday to set up a last-16 showdown with Zverev, who demolished Frenchman Hugo Grenier 6-1 6-0.

Reuters
Madrid 01 May, 2023 11:06 IST
Madrid 01 May, 2023 11:06 IST
Carlos Alcaraz in action against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during the third-round match of the Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 30, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz in action against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during the third-round match of the Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Alcaraz eased past Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 7-5 on Sunday to set up a last-16 showdown with Zverev, who demolished Frenchman Hugo Grenier 6-1 6-0.

World number two Carlos Alcaraz said he is looking forward to facing Alexander Zverev at the Madrid Open again, nearly a year after defeating the German in the final of last year’s edition.

Also Read
Madrid Open: Alcaraz sets up Zverev French Open revenge chance

Alcaraz eased past Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 7-5 on Sunday to set up a last-16 showdown with Zverev, who demolished Frenchman Hugo Grenier 6-1 6-0.

The pair met twice during last year’s clay swing, with Alcaraz beating Zverev in Madrid to win his second ATP Masters 1000 title before Zverev got his revenge in the French Open quarter-finals a few weeks later.

“I really want to play that match. We played a few times, head-to-head he is up,” Alcaraz said.

“I really want to show my great level here in front of my home crowd. I have great memories from last year in the final but obviously I have to be really focused in that match.

“I know that Zverev is a really good player, a really aggressive one with good serves. I have to show all my skills.”

Alcaraz meets world number 16 Zverev on Tuesday. The German is 3-1 up in their career head-to-head meetings.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us