MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Canadian Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz, 3rd round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

After defeating Ben Shelton in the second round, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is set to face another big server in Hubert Hurkacz in Toronto.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 19:08 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Hubert Hurkacz (right) in the round of 16 at the Canadian Open in Toronto on Thursday.
Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Hubert Hurkacz (right) in the round of 16 at the Canadian Open in Toronto on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Hubert Hurkacz (right) in the round of 16 at the Canadian Open in Toronto on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz takes on Hubert Hurkacz in the third round of the Canadian Open, an ATP 1000 Masters event, in Toronto on Thursday.

The clash is scheduled to be the third match on the Center Court on the fourth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The Canadian Open round of 16 round clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz will be live streamed in India on SonyLiv from 4:30AM IST on August 11.

Alcaraz, the 20-year-old Spaniard, comes into the round of 16 match after a 6-3, 7-6(3) win over USA’s Ben Shelton. The top seed, who got a bye in the first round, struggled to find his rhythm in the initial stages and faced multiple break points. However, Shelton could not convert any of them and paid the price.

This is Alcaraz’ first tournament on hard court since his loss against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Miami Open. Since then, he has won titles in Barcelona, Madrid, Queen’s and most recently, Wimbledon, while also reaching the French Open semifinals.

World No. 17 Hurkacz began his campaign in Toronto with a 6-3, 7-6(2) victory over Alexander Bublik before defeating Miomir Kecmanovic 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 in the previous round. The Pole has won only one title this season - in Marseille. He last reached the quarterfinals of a Masters event in Montreal last year.

Head-to-head record

Played: 1 | Alcaraz: 1 | Hurkacz: 0

Alcaraz and Hurkacz have faced each other only once - in the semifinals of the 2022 Miami Open where the Spaniard prevailed 7-6(5), 7-6(2).

Related stories

Related Topics

ATP /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Canadian Open /

Hubert Hurkacz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup wins don’t come on platter, India ‘desperate’ to win it: Rohit Sharma
    PTI
  2. Canadian Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz, 3rd round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois suffers ACL tear during training
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia sustains serious knee injury ahead of Premier League season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Canadian Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz, 3rd round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. India’s Niki Poonacha, partner win from 0-9 down in match tie-break in Cordenons Challenger
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Canadian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova, 3rd round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Murray hopes instinctive Alcaraz does not ditch ‘Kamikaze’ approach
    Reuters
  5. US Open adding video review for double bounces
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup wins don’t come on platter, India ‘desperate’ to win it: Rohit Sharma
    PTI
  2. Canadian Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz, 3rd round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois suffers ACL tear during training
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia sustains serious knee injury ahead of Premier League season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment