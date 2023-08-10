Canadian Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz, 3rd round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz takes on Hubert Hurkacz in the third round of the Canadian Open, an ATP 1000 Masters event, in Toronto on Thursday.

The clash is scheduled to be the third match on the Center Court on the fourth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch? The Canadian Open round of 16 round clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz will be live streamed in India on SonyLiv from 4:30AM IST on August 11.

Alcaraz, the 20-year-old Spaniard, comes into the round of 16 match after a 6-3, 7-6(3) win over USA’s Ben Shelton. The top seed, who got a bye in the first round, struggled to find his rhythm in the initial stages and faced multiple break points. However, Shelton could not convert any of them and paid the price.

This is Alcaraz’ first tournament on hard court since his loss against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Miami Open. Since then, he has won titles in Barcelona, Madrid, Queen’s and most recently, Wimbledon, while also reaching the French Open semifinals.

World No. 17 Hurkacz began his campaign in Toronto with a 6-3, 7-6(2) victory over Alexander Bublik before defeating Miomir Kecmanovic 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 in the previous round. The Pole has won only one title this season - in Marseille. He last reached the quarterfinals of a Masters event in Montreal last year.

Head-to-head record

Played: 1 | Alcaraz: 1 | Hurkacz: 0

Alcaraz and Hurkacz have faced each other only once - in the semifinals of the 2022 Miami Open where the Spaniard prevailed 7-6(5), 7-6(2).