Tennis

Dream big, think big - Alcaraz wants to become one of the greats

The Spaniard, who turns 20 on Friday, won the U.S. Open last September to become the youngest man to top the world rankings.

Reuters
MADRID 04 May, 2023 10:41 IST
MADRID 04 May, 2023 10:41 IST
Carlos Alcaraz in action.

Carlos Alcaraz in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Spaniard, who turns 20 on Friday, won the U.S. Open last September to become the youngest man to top the world rankings.

Carlos Alcaraz has enjoyed a spectacular start to his career by winning a Grand Slam crown and three Masters 1000 titles as a teenager and the world number two said he dreams of becoming one of the game’s all-time greats.

The Spaniard, who turns 20 on Friday, won the U.S. Open last September to become the youngest man to top the world rankings.

The ‘Big Three’ of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated men’s tennis for nearly 20 years, collectively winning 64 Grand Slams.

Also Read
Alcaraz defeats Khachanov, reaches Madrid Open semifinals

While only Djokovic and Nadal of the three are still active, Alcaraz said reaching their level will be a daunting task.

“Well, my dream in tennis right now is to become one of the best players in history,” Alcaraz told reporters after beating Karen Khachanov 6-4 7-5 in the Madrid Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

“In this world, you have to dream big and you have to think big, as well,” Alcaraz said. “I want to be part of the best tennis players in history and I’ll work for it.”

Alcaraz, who is seeking a fourth title of the season after triumphs in Buenos Aires, Indian Wells and Barcelona, continues his Madrid title defence on Friday when he takes on Croatian Borna Coric in the semi-finals.

Alcaraz said he plans to play in Rome next week as he builds up for the French Open, which starts on May 28.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us