Third season of Centena Pro Tennis League starts December 21 There will be eight teams in the league, divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will make the semifinals. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 13 December, 2021 18:36 IST FILE PHOTO: Ramkumar Ramanathan talking to the media. - The Hindu Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 13 December, 2021 18:36 IST Leading tennis players like Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Sriram Balaji, Vishnu Vardhan, Niki Poonacha, Arjun Kadhe, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth will spearhead their teams in the third edition of the Centena Pro Tennis League to be played at the RK Khanna Stadium in New Delhi from December 21.There will be eight teams in the league, divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will make the semifinals.READ | Top seed Rutuja Bhosale wins Jamshri ITF women's title Each team will have two professional players, one woman player, one junior and an over-35 player.Every tie will feature two matches of men's singles, one juniors match, one men's doubles and two other mixed doubles matches.The matches will be played on a 'best of 11 games' format, with a regular tie-break when the match is tied at 5-5. The winner of a tie will be decided on the basis of maximum games won.The teams:Bangalore Challengers: Niki Poonacha, Paras Dahiya, Sai Samhitha, Aman Dahiya, Dilip Mohanty.DMG Crusaders: Vishnu Vardhan, Karan Singh, Kashish Bhatia, Bushan Haobam, Rishi Kapur.Indian Aviators: Sriram Balaji, Siddhant Banthia, Diva Bhatia, Ajay Malik, Swarandeep Singh Dodhi.Pro Veri Super Smashers: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Nitin Kumar Siinha, Mahika Khanna, Aditya Nandal, Mohit Phogat.Sankara: Arjun Kadhe, Parikshit Somany, Niyati Kukreti, Shivang Bhatnagar, Suvrat Mall, Ashish Khanna.Sapphire Superstars: Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Prithvi Sekhar, Riya Sachdeva, Chirag Duhan, Aditya Khanna.Stag Babolat Yoddhas: Vijay Sundar Prashant, Ishaque Eqbal, Farhat Aleen Qamar, Nishant Dabas, Nishant Goel.Team Radiant: Saketh Myneni, Suraj Prabodh, Prerna Bhambri, Parv Nage, Arjun Uppal.