Third season of Centena Pro Tennis League starts December 21

Leading tennis players like Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Sriram Balaji, Vishnu Vardhan, Niki Poonacha, Arjun Kadhe, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth will spearhead their teams in the third edition of the Centena Pro Tennis League to be played at the RK Khanna Stadium in New Delhi from December 21.

There will be eight teams in the league, divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will make the semifinals.

READ | Top seed Rutuja Bhosale wins Jamshri ITF women's title



Each team will have two professional players, one woman player, one junior and an over-35 player.



Every tie will feature two matches of men’s singles, one juniors match, one men’s doubles and two other mixed doubles matches.



The matches will be played on a 'best of 11 games' format, with a regular tie-break when the match is tied at 5-5. The winner of a tie will be decided on the basis of maximum games won.