Tennis Tennis Challenger Tennis Mexico: Prajnesh beats Alex to seal quarterfinal spot The Indian beat Alex Rybakov of the US 7-6(1), 6-1. Team Sportstar New Delhi 10 March, 2022 19:49 IST FILE PHOTO: Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat Alex Rybakov of the US 7-6(1), 6-1. - Kamesh Srinivasan Team Sportstar New Delhi 10 March, 2022 19:49 IST Seventh seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat Alex Rybakov of the US 7-6(1), 6-1 to set up a quarterfinal against third seed Jason Jung of Chinese Taipei in the $106,240 Challenger tennis tournament in Mexico.READ| Billie Jean King Cup: Riya Bhatia eager to play her part well on clay The results:$106,240 Challenger, Monterrey, Mexico Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Alex Rybakov (US)7-6(1), 6-1.€45,370 Challenger, Roseto Degli Abruzzi, Italy Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Andrea Del Federico & Giorgio Ricca (Ita)bt Sriram Balaji & Divij Sharan 4-6, 6-2, [10-7].