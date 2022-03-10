Tennis

Challenger Tennis Mexico: Prajnesh beats Alex to seal quarterfinal spot

The Indian beat Alex Rybakov of the US 7-6(1), 6-1.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
New Delhi 10 March, 2022 19:49 IST

FILE PHOTO: Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat Alex Rybakov of the US 7-6(1), 6-1.   -  Kamesh Srinivasan

Seventh seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat Alex Rybakov of the US 7-6(1), 6-1 to set up a quarterfinal against third seed Jason Jung of Chinese Taipei in the $106,240 Challenger tennis tournament in Mexico.

The results:

$106,240 Challenger, Monterrey, Mexico Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Alex Rybakov (US)
7-6(1), 6-1.

€45,370 Challenger, Roseto Degli Abruzzi, Italy Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Andrea Del Federico & Giorgio Ricca (Ita)
bt Sriram Balaji & Divij Sharan 4-6, 6-2, [10-7].

