Charleston Open: Keys beats Navarro, Kenin gets past Sasnovich

In a second-round match, No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur, runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open last year, beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-3, 6-3.

CHARLESTON 05 April, 2023 17:10 IST
Madison Keys serves to Emma Navarro during the Charleston Open at Credit One Stadium on Tuesday in Charleston, South Carolina.

Madison Keys serves to Emma Navarro during the Charleston Open at Credit One Stadium on Tuesday in Charleston, South Carolina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Madison Keys grabbed an early lead and breezed into the second round of the Charleston Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory on Tuesday over wild-card entry Emma Navarro, the 2021 NCAA singles champion whose father owns the green-clay tournament.

With the temperature around 80 degrees, 2017 US Open runner-up Keys went up 4-0.

“Starting off on a good foot is really important normally,” said Keys, who won the Charleston title in 2019 and is seeded No. 9 this year, “but especially so when you’re playing someone young and someone in front of a home crowd.”

She finished the match with a 7-0 edge in aces, while converting 4 of 5 break points she generated — and saving 4 of 5 she faced.

“She came out playing really aggressively. I was knocked back a little bit at the beginning,” said the 21-year-old Navarro, who is ranked a career-best 118th this week and was playing in just the 16th tour-level contest of her career. “I think that, combined with some nerves, kind of set me back a little bit.”

Her father, Ben, is a local billionaire who bought the Charleston tournament in 2018 and whose company also owns the Western & Southern Open in Ohio.

“It’s cool to play someone who I’ve watched when they were at this level, and I wasn’t,” Navarro said. “So, yeah, to be able to play against her was cool for me. Definitely a learning experience.”

In other first-round action, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-1 winner over Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a rain-interrupted match. Play was stopped because of a downpour on Monday night while Kenin was ahead 3-0 in the third set.

“I wish we would have finished yesterday so I could have the day off,” said Kenin, who plays No. 15 seed Irina-Camelia Begu for a spot in the third round.

No. 12 seed Paula Badosa began the day’s schedule in the main stadium with a 6-3, 6-1 win against Mayar Sherif, while Bernarda Pera beat Claire Liu 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3 in a matchup between a pair of Americans.

In a second-round match, No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur, runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open last year, beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-3, 6-3.

And two-time Australian Open winner and No. 6 seed Victoria Azarenka beat Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last 16 and a match against Anna Kalinskaya. Kalinskaya defeated Alize Cornet 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2.

