Tennis

Chennai Open Challenger: Kadhe-Clarke win doubles title

The Indo-Brit pair got off to a blazing start and snatched the first set in just 20 minutes, not allowing a single game to Ofner and Serdarusic.

Abhishek Saini
Chennai 18 February, 2023 18:51 IST
Chennai 18 February, 2023 18:51 IST
Arjun Kadhe and Jay Clarke pose with their trophies after winning the men’s doubles final at the Chennai Open.

Arjun Kadhe and Jay Clarke pose with their trophies after winning the men’s doubles final at the Chennai Open. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar

The Indo-Brit pair got off to a blazing start and snatched the first set in just 20 minutes, not allowing a single game to Ofner and Serdarusic.

Arjun Kadhe and Jay Clarke defeated Sebastian Ofner and Nino Serdarusic 6-0, 6-4 to clinch the doubles title at the Chennai Open Challenger on Saturday.

The Indo-Brit pair got off to a blazing start and snatched the first set in just 20 minutes, not allowing a single game to Ofner and Serdarusic.

They made the first breach in the second game when Kadhe’s backhand winner got them a chance to break. A charge to the net on the crunch point, by both Clarke and Kadhe, forced Ofner’s return wide and put them 2-0 ahead.

Kadhe and Clarke consolidated on the lead and broke again in the fourth game. This time Clarke stitched the points for the pair. After a cross-court exchange, the British player hit a backhand along the line to win two break chances.

Serdarusic saved one but Clarke’ forehand winner got the game and a 4-0 lead.

Also Read
Australia’s Dane Sweeny ready to light up Challenger Tour after ITF success

Kadhe and Clarke fought back from a 15-40 deficit in the sixth game and completed the bagel. Kadhe dug behind the baseline to answer overhead volleys before Clarke stuck a racquet in the path of Ofner’s return to square the game at 40-40. Ofner followed up with a double fault and ended the set.

The first potential opportunity in the second set arrived in the seventh game when Ofner and Serdarusic produced a break point.

Kadhe’s foray to the net backfired as he lost balance, allowing Ofner to strike a winner past him and earn a game point. Rocket first serves from the Indian won him the next two points and prevented the Austrian-Croat pairing from taking a lead.

A chipped return and a relfex block shot from Kadhe in the ninth game proved vital for Kadhe-Clarke to eke out a 5-4 lead and ask their opponents to serve and save the set.

Ofner and Serdarusic failed to hold serve in the all-important game. They held a 30-0 advantage when Ofner’s forehand at the baseline struck the frame and went wide. Jay Clarke induced another couple of errors from the Austrian to get the game to deuce. A missed volley by Serdarusic won the set, match and eventually the title for Kadhe and Clarke.

“We started well with our serving. They played a slow first-service game and that got us off to a flyer. We did not do many things wrong. That (lead) always helps. You’re free to swing in the second set,” said Kadhe after the win.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us