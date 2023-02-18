Arjun Kadhe and Jay Clarke defeated Sebastian Ofner and Nino Serdarusic 6-0, 6-4 to clinch the doubles title at the Chennai Open Challenger on Saturday.

The Indo-Brit pair got off to a blazing start and snatched the first set in just 20 minutes, not allowing a single game to Ofner and Serdarusic.

They made the first breach in the second game when Kadhe’s backhand winner got them a chance to break. A charge to the net on the crunch point, by both Clarke and Kadhe, forced Ofner’s return wide and put them 2-0 ahead.

Kadhe and Clarke consolidated on the lead and broke again in the fourth game. This time Clarke stitched the points for the pair. After a cross-court exchange, the British player hit a backhand along the line to win two break chances.

Serdarusic saved one but Clarke’ forehand winner got the game and a 4-0 lead.

Kadhe and Clarke fought back from a 15-40 deficit in the sixth game and completed the bagel. Kadhe dug behind the baseline to answer overhead volleys before Clarke stuck a racquet in the path of Ofner’s return to square the game at 40-40. Ofner followed up with a double fault and ended the set.

The first potential opportunity in the second set arrived in the seventh game when Ofner and Serdarusic produced a break point.

Kadhe’s foray to the net backfired as he lost balance, allowing Ofner to strike a winner past him and earn a game point. Rocket first serves from the Indian won him the next two points and prevented the Austrian-Croat pairing from taking a lead.

A chipped return and a relfex block shot from Kadhe in the ninth game proved vital for Kadhe-Clarke to eke out a 5-4 lead and ask their opponents to serve and save the set.

Ofner and Serdarusic failed to hold serve in the all-important game. They held a 30-0 advantage when Ofner’s forehand at the baseline struck the frame and went wide. Jay Clarke induced another couple of errors from the Austrian to get the game to deuce. A missed volley by Serdarusic won the set, match and eventually the title for Kadhe and Clarke.

“We started well with our serving. They played a slow first-service game and that got us off to a flyer. We did not do many things wrong. That (lead) always helps. You’re free to swing in the second set,” said Kadhe after the win.