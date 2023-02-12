Chennai Open Challenger: Nagal, Sasikumar advance to second round of qualifying

Mukund Sasikumar won six straight games in the second set to complete a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Sidharth Rawat in the all-Indian first round qualifying match in Chennai Open here on Sunday.

Rawat, a set down, played the aggressor and broke Sasikumar in the maiden game of the second iteration and went 2-0 ahead.

Despite conceding an early break, Sasikumar persisted with his approach of hitting from the baseline and soon found his footing. Throughout the set, the cross court put-away winner remained his go-to shot and won him loads of points.

Also Read Bjorn Borg: Happy to see son Leo play at Chennai Open Challenger

In the first set, Rawat was the one who toiled but maintained an upper hand to put his opponent under pressure.

The score was level at 2-2 when Sasikumar faced the first onslaught. He conceded two break points but defended them relying mostly on the angled serve and forehands. Rawat again stuck a foot in the door with a breakpoint in the seventh game only to squander it and drop the game.

Even the third time wasn’t lucky for Rawat. The World No. 588 pocketed a setpoint with a sliced lob over Sasikumar’s head. Sasikumar managed to escape yet again.

With the score at 4-5 in Sasikumar’s favour, he finally found some fight and won a breakpoint to take the set. He did not need a second invitation. A forehand, parked down the line, won Sasikumar the point and a lead.

Earlier in the day, Sumit Nagal made light work of Australia’s Calum Puttergill and sealed a 6-1, 6-3 win in just 71 minutes. Another Indian, Digvijaypratap Singh advanced to the second round with a come-from-behind 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory against Aussie Akira Santillan.

These were the only wins for the 10-man Indian contingent in the qualifying.

Top seed Jason Jung found an easy, straight sets win in the first round against India’s Niki Kaliyanada Poonacha. The second and third seeds, Alibek Kachmazov and James McCabe respectively, also advanced without dropping a set.

Results: Jason Jung (TPE) bt Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha 6-0, 6-2; Alibek Kachmazov bt Manish Sureshkumar 6-1, 6-2; James McCabe (AUS) bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-1, 6-2; JiSung Nam (KOR) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4, 6-4; Carlos Sanchez Jover (ESP) bt Bharath Nishok Kumaran 6-3, 6-3; Andrew Paulson (CZE) bt Oges Theyjo Jaya Prakash 6-1, 6-2; Vladyslav Orlov (UKR) bt Rishi Reddy 6-1, 6-1; Benjamin Lock (ZIM) bt Sean Cuenin (FRA) 6-1, 6-1; Mukund Sasikumar bt Sidharth Rawat 6-4, 6-2; Digvijaypratap Singh bt Akira Santillan (AUS) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1; Petr Nouza (CZE) bt Dominik Palan (CZE) 6-3, 7-5; Sumit Nagal bt Calum Puttergill (AUS) 6-3, 6-1.