China Open: Jessica Pegula survives scare to reach last 16

The second seed from the United States fought back in Beijing to beat Veronika Kudermetova 6-7 (9/11), 6-1, 6-2.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 13:50 IST , Beijing - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jessica Pegula struck back in the second set, then carried that momentum into the deciding set and grabbed an early break to giver her a sniff of victory.
Jessica Pegula struck back in the second set, then carried that momentum into the deciding set and grabbed an early break to giver her a sniff of victory. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Jessica Pegula struck back in the second set, then carried that momentum into the deciding set and grabbed an early break to giver her a sniff of victory. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

US Open runner-up Jessica Pegula survived a scare to reach the last 16 of the China Open on Sunday and a meeting with Spain’s Paula Badosa.

The second seed from the United States fought back in Beijing to beat Veronika Kudermetova 6-7 (9/11), 6-1, 6-2.

The first set was a mammoth one, the 39th-ranked Russian prevailing in the tie break to take an early lead.

Also read | Sinner ’very disappointed and surprised’ over WADA appeal in his doping case

Pegula struck back in the second set, then carried that momentum into the deciding set and grabbed an early break to giver her a sniff of victory.

The 30-year-old Pegula, who is chasing a seventh WTA Tour title, sealed the deal with her third match point when she sent down an ace.

The 19th-ranked Badosa booked her place in the next round with a straight-sets win over Slovakian qualifier Rebecca Sramkova.

The top seed in Beijing is Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in New York earlier this month for her third Grand Slam crown.

World number one Iga Swiatek is not in Beijing because of “personal matters”.

Jessica Pegula /

China Open

