Tennis Tennis China opposes 'politicising sport' after WTA suspends tournaments amid concern for Peng Shuai "We are firmly opposed to acts politicising sport," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a brief comment to reporters when asked about the WTA boycott. AFP 02 December, 2021 13:07 IST Peng Shuai is a former world No 1 in doubles. - AP AFP 02 December, 2021 13:07 IST China on Thursday hit back at the Women's Tennis Association for "politicising sport" after the organisation said it would suspend events in the country over concerns for Chinese player Peng Shuai's safety. China's loss of WTA events over Peng Shuai situation could go past 2022 "We are firmly opposed to acts politicising sport," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a brief comment to reporters when asked about the WTA boycott.