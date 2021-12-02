China opposes 'politicising sport' after WTA suspends tournaments amid concern for Peng Shuai

China on Thursday hit back at the Women's Tennis Association for "politicising sport" after the organisation said it would suspend events in the country over concerns for Chinese player Peng Shuai's safety.

"We are firmly opposed to acts politicising sport," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a brief comment to reporters when asked about the WTA boycott.